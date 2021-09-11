Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.61. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of RRR opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $49.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

