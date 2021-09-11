Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ACH opened at $21.48 on Friday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

