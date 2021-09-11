Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “
ACH opened at $21.48 on Friday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
