National Bank Financial Trims Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Target Price to C$5.00

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $278.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

