US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,111,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 60.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of AY stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18 and a beta of 0.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

