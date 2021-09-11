Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.01 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

