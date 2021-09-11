2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

