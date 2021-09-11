Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day moving average of $173.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

