Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Gap Up to $17.67

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $18.45. Werewolf Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 86 shares trading hands.

HOWL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Funds LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

