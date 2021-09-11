Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

HOWL opened at $17.05 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $10,274,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $12,049,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,976,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

