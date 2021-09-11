Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RANJY opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.33. Randstad has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

