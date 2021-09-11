Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,364.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.