WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAPS. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $14.03 on Friday. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

