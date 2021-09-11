US Bancorp DE Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Green Plains by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Green Plains by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Plains by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

