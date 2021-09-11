Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.08 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

