Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,510 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of IBKR opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,288,311 shares in the company, valued at $471,991,020.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,933 shares of company stock worth $43,341,312. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

