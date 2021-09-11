Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

POWI stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,394. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

