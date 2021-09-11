Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 812 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

