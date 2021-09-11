Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,823 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.