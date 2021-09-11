Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells 39,748 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 39,748 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,473,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chun Yu Wong sold 60,252 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $2,260,655.04.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chun Yu Wong sold 57,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $2,052,570.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

Shares of COUR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

