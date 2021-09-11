Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,576,901.16 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $1,576,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

