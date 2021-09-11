New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 668 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of SunPower by 351.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 129.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 235,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

SunPower stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $57.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.11.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

