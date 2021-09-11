Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.32.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.45. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

