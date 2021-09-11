GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 105.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,593.99 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $945.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,506.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,330.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

