Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

