Creative Planning Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1,883.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EIS opened at $72.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19.

