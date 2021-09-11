Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

EAT opened at $51.28 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

