Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) versus CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Financial Analysis

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Amada pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amada and CapitaLand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada 0 0 1 0 3.00 CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Amada and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada 6.15% 3.65% 2.95% CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amada has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amada and CapitaLand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada $2.36 billion 1.53 $174.50 million N/A N/A CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.18 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

Amada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CapitaLand.

About Amada

AMADA Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others. The Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine division offers integrated solutions from machines through control software, peripheral devices and consumables to maintenance service. The Metal Cutting Machine division provides steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges and other structures. The Machine Tools division provides the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The Stamping Press division engages in the sale of stamping presses. The Precision Welding Machine division provides precision welding and processing solutions for automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) displays, personal computers, medical devices, and numerous other products. The Others segment includes real estate and automobile leasing, and golf course management services. The company was founded by Isamu Amad

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea. The CapitaLand China segment encompasses residential, commercial strata and urban development, office, shopping malls, lodging, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in China. The CapitaLand India segment comprises logistics and business parks property development in India. The CapitaLand Lodging segment is an international serviced residence owner-operator with operations in key cities of Asia Pacific, Europe, United States of America and Middle East. The CapitaLand Financial segment is the real estate fund management unit comprising the Group’s REIT managers and Fund managers. The Corporate and Others

