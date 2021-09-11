Financial Analysis: MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) versus INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MMA Capital and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than MMA Capital.

Volatility and Risk

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MMA Capital and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $42.01 million 3.80 $8.37 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.63 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 19.93% 2.49% 1.36% INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

