Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

