Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ASO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $46.16.
In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
