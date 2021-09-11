St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Upgraded to Neutral by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St Barbara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $5.70 on Friday. St Barbara has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

