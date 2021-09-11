The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.63.

Shares of LOVE opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $7,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

