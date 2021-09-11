Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Assurant also reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $9.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 279.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $172.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

