BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) versus Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Head to Head Contrast

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, indicating that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.48 $24.80 million $0.17 39.94 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 16.56 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 6.90% 37.61% 5.67% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.28%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Casa Systems beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

