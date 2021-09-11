Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Boston Partners grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

AIMC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.