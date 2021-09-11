Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 53,459 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 56.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $48.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on TPX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

