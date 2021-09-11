Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,692 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.