Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,895,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,920,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 9.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 143,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 48.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.