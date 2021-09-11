Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE:TDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Teradata by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 201.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 668,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

