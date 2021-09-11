Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $688.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

