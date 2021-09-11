Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $302,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $83.11 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.