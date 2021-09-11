Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Proto Labs worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

