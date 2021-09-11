Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,938 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDACORP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

