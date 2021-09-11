Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,095 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

BCEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.