JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Underweight

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock valued at $37,927,382. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

