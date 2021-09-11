Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELYM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

ELYM stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

