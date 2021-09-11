Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter worth $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $294,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

