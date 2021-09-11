Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells $872,361.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $872,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,458,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HCAT opened at $55.96 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

