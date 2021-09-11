Davidson Kempner Partners Sells 377,743 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Davidson Kempner Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 9th, Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.00 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.15.
ARKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arko by 759.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arko by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
