Davidson Kempner Partners Sells 377,743 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Davidson Kempner Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.00 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arko by 759.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arko by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

