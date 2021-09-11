Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $29.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $31.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $113.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $463.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.