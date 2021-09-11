Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $29.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $31.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $113.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $463.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.