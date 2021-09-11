Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.69 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.